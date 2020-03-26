Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Revive

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206570376

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

REVIVE

7040 SCHOLARSHIP

IRVINE CA 92612

Full Name of Registrant(s):

AGENT ANGEL LLC

7040 SCHOLARSHIP

IRVINE CA 92612

This business is conducted by a CA limited liability company.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/2020.

/s/AGENT ANGEL LLC/MICHAEL ALLADAWI, MANAGING MEMBER, MANAGER

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 03/06/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

March 19, 26, April 2, 9, 2020

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>