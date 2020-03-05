Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: San Juan Financial Tax Group

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206568893

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

SAN JUAN FINANCIAL TAX GROUP

31726 RANCHO VIEJO RD, SUITE 215

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO CA 92675

Full Name of Registrant(s):

BARRIST TAX CROUP CPAS, INC

903 CALLE AMANECER, SUITE 115

SAN CLEMENTE CA 92673

This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/BARRIST TAX GROUP CPAS, INC./BETH BARRIST, PRESIDENT

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 02/24/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

March 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020

