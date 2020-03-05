Fictitious Business Name: San Juan Financial Tax Group

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206568893
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
SAN JUAN FINANCIAL TAX GROUP
31726 RANCHO VIEJO RD, SUITE 215
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO CA 92675
Full Name of Registrant(s):
BARRIST TAX CROUP CPAS, INC
903 CALLE AMANECER, SUITE 115
SAN CLEMENTE CA 92673
This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
/s/BARRIST TAX GROUP CPAS, INC./BETH BARRIST, PRESIDENT
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 02/24/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
March 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020
