Fictitious Business Name: SC Development and Contracting

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216595980
The following person(s) is doing business as:
1A. SC DEVELOPMENT AND CONTRACTING
5726 CALLE POLVOROSA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
ADDITIONAL FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME(S):
1B. SC CONSTRUCTION
Full Name of Registrant(s):
STEVEN CHAKY CONSULTING, LLC
5726 CALLE POLVOROSA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
This business is conducted by a CA limited liability company.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: 12/02/2016
/s/STEVEN CHAKY CONSULTING, LLC/STEVE CHAKY/PRESIDENT
This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder
On 02/10/2021
Publish: San Clemente Times, March 4, 11, 18, 25, 2021
