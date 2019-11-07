Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Seaview Tree Trimming

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196558496

The following person(s) is doing business as:

SEAVIEW TREE TRIMMING SERVICE

34182 CAPISTRANO BY THE SEA

DANA POINT, CA 92629

Full Name of Registrant(s):

DAVID CLIBON

34182 CAPISTRANO BY THE SEA

DANA POINT, CA 92629

and

CRISTIAN GARCIA

725 SHALIMAR DR. #A

COSTA MESA, CA 92627

This business is conducted by a general partnership.

The registrants commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A

/s/DAVID CLIBON

This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder

On 10/28/2019

Publish: San Clemente Times

NOV 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

