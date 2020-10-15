Fictitious Business Name: Seawind Foods

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206584158
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
SEAWIND FOODS
120 ½ S EL CAMINO REAL, STE 202
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672
Full Name of Registrant(s):
SEAWIND INTERNATIONAL, LLC
120 ½ S EL CAMINO REAL, STE 202
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672
This business is conducted by CA Limited Liability Company.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 04/09/2014
/s/SEAWIND INTERNATIONAL, LLC
/s/ GARRY GREEN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 9/10/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
September 24, October 1, 8, 15, 2020
comments (0)