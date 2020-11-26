Fictitious Business Name: Solace on a Mat

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206586868

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

SOLACE ON THE MAT

12 VIA ALCAMO

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673

Full Name of Registrant(s):

JENNIFER CERATTI HELM

12 VIA ALCAMO

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673

RYAN ANTHONY HELM

12 VIA ALCAMO

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673

This business is conducted by a married couple.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a

/s/JENNIFER HELM

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/15/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

November 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020