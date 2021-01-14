Fictitious Business Name: South Seas Aquarium Service

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206591254

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

SOUTH SEAS AQUARIUM SERVICE

5317 CAMINO BOSQUECILLO

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673

Full Name of Registrant(s):

PARSONS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC

5317 CAMINO BOSQUECILLO

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673

This business is conducted by a CA Limited Liability Company

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a

/s/PARSONS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, BRUCE ALAN PARSONS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 12/09/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

December 24, 31, 2020, January 7, 14, 2021

