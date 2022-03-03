Fictitious Business Name Statement: T-Street Solutions Group

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20226626720
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
T-STREET SOLUTIONS GROUP
26492 CAMINO DE VISTA #A
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675
Full Name of Registrant(s):
MICHELLE VUKELICH SLOAN
26492 CAMINO DE VISTA #A
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92672
This business is conducted by an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A
MICHELLE VUKELICH SLOAN/S/MICHELLE VUKELICH SLOAN
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 2/03/2022.
Published in: San Clemente Times
March 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022
