FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20196540713
The following person(s) is doing business as:
- TEACHING KIDS TO BUY STOCKS
- DOLLARS AND ZEN
5613 COSTA MARITIMA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
Full Name of Registrant(s):
WENRICH ENTERPRISES INC
5613 COSTA MARITIMA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
The business is conducted by a corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: n/a
/s/JOSEPH WENRICH
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County
On 04/11/2019
Publish: San Clemente Times
APR 18, 25, MAY 2, 9, 2019
comments (0)