Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name Statement

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196540713

The following person(s) is doing business as:

  1.  TEACHING KIDS TO BUY STOCKS
  2.  DOLLARS AND ZEN

5613 COSTA MARITIMA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673

 

Full Name of Registrant(s):

WENRICH ENTERPRISES INC

5613 COSTA MARITIMA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673

The business is conducted by a corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: n/a

/s/JOSEPH WENRICH

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County

On 04/11/2019

Publish: San Clemente Times

APR 18, 25, MAY 2, 9, 2019

 

 

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>