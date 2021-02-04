Fictitious Business Name: Storytelling, Inc.

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20216592969

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

STORYTELLING, INC.

34932 CALLE DEL SOL, STE. B

CAPISTRANO BEACH, CA 92624-9262

Full Name of Registrant(s):

EARL NORBERT GARRETT IV

2425 VIA MERO

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673

JOHN ROACH

100 KAYWOOD DR

BOALSBURG, PA 16827

DAVID SEIGERMAN

62 CHESTNUT AVE

LARCHMONT, NY 10538

This business is conducted by a General Partnership.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/08/2020

/s/EARL NORBERT GARRETT IV

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 01/08/2021.

Published in: San Clemente Times

Jan 21, 28, Feb 4, 11, 2021

