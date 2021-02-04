Fictitious Business Name: Storytelling, Inc.

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216592969
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
STORYTELLING, INC.
34932 CALLE DEL SOL, STE. B
CAPISTRANO BEACH, CA 92624-9262
Full Name of Registrant(s):
EARL NORBERT GARRETT IV
2425 VIA MERO
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
JOHN ROACH
100 KAYWOOD DR
BOALSBURG, PA 16827
DAVID SEIGERMAN
62 CHESTNUT AVE
LARCHMONT, NY 10538
This business is conducted by a General Partnership.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/08/2020
/s/EARL NORBERT GARRETT IV
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 01/08/2021.
Published in: San Clemente Times
Jan 21, 28, Feb 4, 11, 2021
