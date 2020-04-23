Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Sugar Blossom Bake Shop LLC

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206571682
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
SUGAR BLOSSOM BAKE SHOP LLC
204 AVENIDA DEL MAR, STE. F
SAN CLEMENTE CA 92672
Full Name of Registrant(s):
SUGAR BLOSSOM BAKE SHOP LLC
132 AVENIDA VICTORIA
SAN CLEMENTE CA 92672
This business is conducted by a CA limited liability company.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A
/s/SUGAR BLOSSOM BAKE SHOP LLC/TRACY ROGERS, MANAGING MEMBER/MANAGER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 04/01/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
Apr 23, 30, May 7, 14, 2020

