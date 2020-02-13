Fictitious Business Name: The Orange Magazine

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206566624
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
1A.THE ORANGE MAGAZINE
1B. SAN CLEMENTE TIMES
1C. GARRETT MEDIA GROUP
Full Name of Registrant(s):
SAN CLEMENTE TIMES LLC
34932 CALLE DEL SOL STE. B
CAPISTRANO BEACH CA 92624
This business is conducted by DE limited liability company.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/2006
/s/SAN CLEMENTE TIMES LLC/NORB GARRETT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 01/30/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
February 13, 20, 27, March 5, 2020
comments (0)