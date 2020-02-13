Fictitious Business Name: The Orange Magazine

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206566624

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

1A.THE ORANGE MAGAZINE

1B. SAN CLEMENTE TIMES

1C. GARRETT MEDIA GROUP

Full Name of Registrant(s):

SAN CLEMENTE TIMES LLC

34932 CALLE DEL SOL STE. B

CAPISTRANO BEACH CA 92624

This business is conducted by DE limited liability company.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/2006

/s/SAN CLEMENTE TIMES LLC/NORB GARRETT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 01/30/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

February 13, 20, 27, March 5, 2020