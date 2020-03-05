Fictitious Business Name: The Snooze Doc

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206568490
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
THE SNOOZE DOC
675 CAMINO DE LOS MARES #501
SAN CLEMENTE CA 92673
Full Name of Registrant(s):
AIMEE TRUJILLO DDS INC.
675 CAMINO DE LOS MARES #501
SAN CLEMENTE CA 92673
This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A
/s/AIMEE TRUJILLO DDS INC./AIMEE TRUJILLO, PRESIDENT
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 02/20/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
March 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020
comments (0)