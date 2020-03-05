Fictitious Business Name: The Snooze Doc

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206568490

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

THE SNOOZE DOC

675 CAMINO DE LOS MARES #501

SAN CLEMENTE CA 92673

Full Name of Registrant(s):

AIMEE TRUJILLO DDS INC.

675 CAMINO DE LOS MARES #501

SAN CLEMENTE CA 92673

This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A

/s/AIMEE TRUJILLO DDS INC./AIMEE TRUJILLO, PRESIDENT

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 02/20/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

March 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020