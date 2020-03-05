Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: The Snooze Doc

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206568490

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

THE SNOOZE DOC

675 CAMINO DE LOS MARES #501

SAN CLEMENTE CA 92673

Full Name of Registrant(s):

AIMEE TRUJILLO DDS INC.

675 CAMINO DE LOS MARES #501

SAN CLEMENTE CA 92673

This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A

/s/AIMEE TRUJILLO DDS INC./AIMEE TRUJILLO, PRESIDENT

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 02/20/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

March 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>