Fictitious Business Name: Thedezienstudios

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196555086

The following person(s) is doing business as:

THEDEZIENSTUDIOS

65 ENTERPRISE #300

ALISO VIEJO, CA 92656

Full Name of Registrant(s):

TONYA DAWN PAWLI

90 VANTIS #6063

ALISO VIEJO, CA 92656

The business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A

/s/TONYA PAWLI

This statement was filed with the County Clerk-Recorder of Orange County

On 09/18/2019

Publish: San Clemente Times

October 10, 17, 24, 31, 2019

