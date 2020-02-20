Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Tier 1 Associates

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206567986

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

TIER 1 ASSOCIATES

24338 EL TORO #E123

LAGUNA WOODS CA 92637

Full Name of Registrant(s):

T1A INC.

24338 EL TORO #E123

LAGUNA WOODS CA 92637

This business is conducted by CA corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A

/s/T1A INC./DENNIS BAGLAMA, PRESIDENT

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 02/13/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

February 20, 27, March 5, 12, 2020

