Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: TMS High Performance Sales

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196562411

The following person(s) is doing business as:

TMS HIGH PERFORMANCE SALES

647 CAMINO DE LOS MARES

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673

Full Name of Registrant(s):

CARY SERKLEW

28082 LAS BRISAS DEL MAR

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675

This business is conducted by a limited liability company.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: 12/12/2019

PERFORMANCE SALES & MARKETING

/s/CARY SERKLEW, PRESIDENT

This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder

On 12/16/2019

Publish: San Clemente Times

January 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>