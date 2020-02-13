Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: TMS High Performance Sales

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206565669

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

TMS HIGH PERFORMANCE SALES

647 CAMINO DE LOS MARES

SAN CLEMENTE CA 92673

Full Name of Registrant(s):

PERFORMANCE SALES & MARKETING LLC

28082 LAS BRISAS DEL MAR

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO CA 92675

This business is conducted by a CA limited liability company.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/12/2019.

/s/PERFORMANCE SALES & MARKETING LLC, CARY SERKLEW, PRESIDENT

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 01/22/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

February 13, 20, 27, March 5, 2020

