Fictitious Business Name: TRS Serendipity Pensions

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20226644995
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
TRS SERENDIPITY PENSIONS
1201 PUERTA DEL SOL #222
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
Full Name of Registrant(s):
ATHENA HEALTHCARE INC
1201 PUERTA DEL SOL #222
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 09/22/2022
ATHENA HEATHCARE INC/s/TONMOY SHARMA, TONMOY SHARMA, PRESIDENT
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 09/23/2022
Published in: San Clemente Times
Oct 6, 13, 20, 27, 2022
