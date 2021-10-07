Fictitious Business Name: UTC Terminte Control

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216616149
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
UTC TERMITE CONTROL
1740 N WILLOW WOODS DR UNIT C
ANAHEIM, CA 92807
Full Name of Registrant(s):
VEO INC
1740 N WILLOW WOODS DR UNIT C
ANAHEIM, CA 92807
This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A
VEO INC/S/MONIQUE LUNA/MONIQUE LUNA, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 09/21/2021.
Published in: San Clemente Times
October 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021
