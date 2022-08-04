Fictitious Business Name: Violet Sage Florals

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
202266338322
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as
VIOLET SAGE FLORALS
118 CALLE DE LOS MOLINOS
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672
Full Name of Registrant(s):
1)KATHY STANKIEWICZ
31291 PASEO SERENO
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675
2) JADE GARCIA
248 AVENIDA MONTEREY #C
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672
This business is conducted by a General Partnership.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 04/04/2022
/s/KATHY STANKIEWICZ, KATHY STANKIEWICZ, GENERAL PARTNER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 06/29/2022.
Published in: San Clemente Times
July 21, 28, August 4, 11, 2022
