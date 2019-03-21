Fictitious Business Name: VIXSEE

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20196536187
The following person(s) is doing business as:
VIXSEE
2522 VIA DURAZNO
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
Full Name of Registrant(s):
TRENDGRAB INC.
2522 VIA DURAZNO
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
The business is conducted by a corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Name listed above on: n/a
/s/Mark Paulson
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County
On 02/27/2019
Publish: San Clemente Times
March 21, 28, Apr 4, 11
