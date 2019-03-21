Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: VIXSEE

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196536187

The following person(s) is doing business as:

VIXSEE

2522 VIA DURAZNO

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673

 

Full Name of Registrant(s):

TRENDGRAB INC.

2522 VIA DURAZNO

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673

The business is conducted by a corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Name listed above on: n/a

/s/Mark Paulson

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County

On 02/27/2019

Publish: San Clemente Times

March 21, 28, Apr 4, 11

 

 

 

 

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>