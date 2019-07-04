Legal Notices

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196544828

The following person(s) is doing business as:

  1.  EL DANDY
  2.  EL DANDY MFG

170 W MARIPOSA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

 

Full Name of Registrant(s):

ALEXANDER AUBREY SMITH

170 W MARIPOSA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

The business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: n/a

/s/ALEXANDER SMITH

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County

On  05/24/2019

Publish: San Clemente Times

JUN 28, JUL 4, 11, 18, 2019

