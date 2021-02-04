Fictitious Business: PCH Chiropractic

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216594060
The following person(s) is doing business as:
1.PCH CHIROPRACTIC
26933 CAMINO DE ESTRELLA SUITE B
CAPISTRANO BEACH, CA 92624
ADDITIONAL FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME(S):
1B. PCH CHIRO
Full Name of Registrant(s):
PALMER PEET, D.C.
105 VIA TOLUCA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672
This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A
/s/PALMER PEET, D.C., PEET CHIROPRACTIC HEALTH CORPORATION PRESIDENT
This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder
on 1/20/21
Published in: San Clemente Times
February 4, 11, 18, 25, 2021
