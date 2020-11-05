Fictitious Name Change: Intent Physio

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206585437
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
INTENT PHYSIO
221 VIA PRESA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672-9267
Full Name of Registrant(s):
INTENT PERFORMANCE PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
221 VIA PRESA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672-9267
This business is conducted by CA Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/19/2019
/s/INTENT PERFORMANCE PHYSICAL THER, NATHAN GORDON JEFFRIES/PRESIDENT
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 9/23/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
October 15, 22, 29, November 5, 2020
comments (0)