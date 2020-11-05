Legal Notices

Fictitious Name Change: Intent Physio

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206585437

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

INTENT PHYSIO

221 VIA PRESA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672-9267

Full Name of Registrant(s):

INTENT PERFORMANCE PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

221 VIA PRESA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672-9267

This business is conducted by CA Corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/19/2019

/s/INTENT PERFORMANCE PHYSICAL THER, NATHAN GORDON JEFFRIES/PRESIDENT

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 9/23/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

October 15, 22, 29, November 5, 2020

