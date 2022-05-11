UPDATE: Coastal Fire Forces Evacuations in Laguna Niguel Neighborhoods

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Staff

UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): The Coastal Fire that was first reported as a 3-acre vegetation fire early Wednesday afternoon, May 11, in Aliso Woods Canyon quickly grew to about 200 acres, prompting mandatory evacuations in Laguna Niguel.

According to authorities, a mandatory evacuation order has been placed on Laguna Niguel neighborhoods north of the Flying Cloud Drive and Pacific Island Drive intersection up to the intersection of Highlands Avenue and Pacific Island Drive.

Neighborhoods south of Flying Cloud and Pacific Island and north of Pacific Island and Crown Valley Parkway—which borders the City of Dana Point—are currently under a voluntary evacuation warning.

About 20 homes had been burned during the fire’s rapid spread, fire officials told media outlets Wednesday evening.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department also estimated that about 100 structures across the areas ordered to evacuate were potentially in the fire’s path.

The Coastal Fire reportedly first broke out near the South Orange County Wastewater Authority’s Coastal Treatment Plant in Laguna Hills and quickly grew amid strong winds.

Fire crews are battling an approximately 3-acre vegetation fire in Aliso Woods Canyon, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

“We are in unified command with (the Laguna Beach Fire Department),” OCFA said in a tweet at 3:43 p.m. “We have heavy resources on the ground and in the air.”

OCFA is on scene of an approximate 3 acre vegetation fire in Aliso Woods Canyon. We are in unified command with @LagunaBeachFD. We have heavy resources on the ground and in the air. We’ll release additional information as it becomes available. — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) May 11, 2022

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away, in the South County cities of Dana Point, San Clemente.

Some neighborhoods in Laguna Niguel have been given an evacuation order, according to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 4:35 p.m.

Members of OCFA Division 5, which serves Aliso Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, and Lake Forest, are on the scene, near the South Orange County Wastewater Authority’s Coastal Treatment Plant in Laguna Hills, according to PulsePoint, an emergency information app.

A call was first received at 2:43 p.m., according to PulsePoint.

This is a developing story.

