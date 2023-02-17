The public restroom facility at the base of the San Clemente Pier is closed following a fire that occurred early Sunday morning, Feb. 12, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Firefighters received a call for the fire at 3:22 a.m. that Sunday for a report of structure fire, OCFA said.

The fire was extinguished within about eight minutes and there were no reports of injuries, OCFA said.

OCFA and the City of San Clemente said on Friday morning, Feb. 17, that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

It’s unclear how much in damages the fire is estimated to have caused. City management couldn’t provide an estimated timeframe of how long the restroom would stay closed.