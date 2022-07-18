Firefighters Respond to Early Morning Fire at La Siesta Restaurant

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story reported the wrong date of the incident. The fire occured early Monday morning, July 18.

By Hayze Law

Firefighters quickly put out a two-alarm blaze at La Siesta Mexican Restaurant in San Clemente early Monday morning, July 18, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The incident was reported at approximately 4:38 a.m. and was extinguished within 39 minutes, at 5:24 a.m., according to Fire Capt. Greg Barta.

There were no reports of injuries as a result of the fire, Barta said.

A fire was quickly extinguished at La Siesta Mexican Restaurant in San Clemente, early in the morning on Monday, July 18. Photo: Courtesy of OCFA

About 50 firefighters, according to Barta, were on the scene to respond after the fire was upgraded to a “second alarm,” meaning it required assistance from multiple departments.

Crews forced entry through multiple sides of the building, and once inside, worked to cut ventilation holes on the roof, as well as used large fans to blow air out the doors, according to OCFA.

As of Monday afternoon, the cause for the fire was under investigation, Barta said.

In terms of damages, the estimated cost for the structure is $1.5 million and $800,000 for the contents, according to OCFA.

“There’s a significant amount of damage,” Barta said, “so it will be quite some time before the restaurant is going to open.”

La Siesta, located at 920 N. El Camino Real, is closed for business on Mondays.

Restaurant management could not be reached for comment as of this posting.

