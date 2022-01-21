Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire in San Clemente Neighborhood

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Image: Firefighters begin to pack up hoses and gear after putting out a structure fire on the 200 block of Avenida Victoria on Friday morning, Jan. 21. Photo: Shawn Raymundo

Staff

Fire crews put out a fire at a San Clemente apartment building on the 200 block of Avenida Victoria on Friday morning, Jan. 21.

Authorities were notified by neighbors at around 8:30 a.m. that smoke had been coming out of building’s garages, according to Rob Capobianco, division chief for the Orange County Fire Authority.

Fire crews arrived to the structure, where smoke was emanating from three of the four garages. Capobianco said the firefighters conducted a forced entry to respond to the fire, and that the tenants had already vacated the building prior to the crews’ arrival.

According to Capobianco, the fire was contained to the garages and didn’t extend to the upper residential floor of the building. Fire investigators, he added, were still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Praising the fire crews’ quick response, Capobianco said the building’s tenants “will sleep in their homes tonight.”

