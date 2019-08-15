By Cari Hachmann

The nomination period for San Clemente City Council ended on Friday, Aug. 9. Five people have qualified to appear on the November 5 special election ballot in San Clemente.

A special municipal election was called to take place in the city for the purpose of filling a vacancy left on city council by the unexpected death of Mayor Steve Swartz on May 8.

The names are listed in the order in which the candidates filed their nomination papers, said City Clerk Joanne Baade.

The candidates are as follows: Dee Coleman, chief executive officer; Gene James, security consultant; Michael (Mickey) McLane, retired parole officer; Jackson Hinkle, marketing specialist; Christina Selter, small business owner.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, the California Secretary of State will draw a randomized alphabet that will be used to determine the order in which the candidates will appear on the ballot.

William A. Ewing and Ryan Bourque also pulled nomination papers, said Baade, but did not file their papers by the city’s deadline and consequently, will not appear on the ballot.

San Clemente’s city clerk said the Orange County Registrar of Voters Office has confirmed that no other agency with overlapping jurisdiction with the city has filed papers to consolidate with the county for the Nov. 5 election. This means that San Clemente’s election will be conducted by an all-mail ballot, Baade said.

The ballots will be counted at approximately 8:05 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to the city’s website. The public can obtain periodic updates from the Orange County Registrar of Voter’s website ocvote.com or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 949.361.8345.

To date, no ballot measures have been scheduled for placement on the ballot.

The last day to register to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 21. Voters must re-register if the individual has moved, changed names or changed party affiliations. Registration forms are available at City Hall, 910 Calle Negocio.

Residents may also call the city hall receptionist at 949.361.8200 to request that a mail-in registration form be sent to a specific address. Additionally, people can register online by accessing the Orange County Registrar of Voters’ website at ocvote.com.