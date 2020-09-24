Footage of Fatal Shooting Shows Altercation Leading to Man’s Death

By Shawn Raymundo

Cell phone footage has surfaced of the altercation between two homeless outreach deputies and a Black man, identified as 42-year-old Kurt Andras Reinhold, who was shot and killed during the scuffle outside a San Clemente hotel on Wednesday, Sept. 23, shedding additional light on what led to the shooting.

At the start of the nearly 90-second video, first published by Local Story TV, the deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s homeless outreach unit appear to be notifying Reinhold that he had been jaywalking, while keeping him from walking away and instructing him to sit down.

OCSD could not confirm what the initial contact by officers was for, or, in referring to him as a suspect, what he was suspected of doing. OCSD spokesperson Carrie Braun said that would all be part of the forthcoming investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

In the video, Reinhold, whose last known address as Los Angeles County, according to OCSD, tells the officers to “stop touching me” and asking “what is your problem?” as he tries to continue walking. The video later cuts to show Reinhold attempting to walk away as one officer extends his arm, pushing him back.

After the video cuts again, right before the altercation, one deputy is seen extending his arm, keeping Reinhold from walking, while the other deputy comes from the side of Reinhold before grabbing him.

As the deputy begins to spin Reinhold, the other deputy grabs Reinhold from the other side and appears to tackle him, resulting in all three going to the ground. The two deputies are then seen pinning Reinhold on the ground.

The video cuts again, showing the struggle, all while motorists continue passing between the videographer and incident escalating on the other side of the street. Yelling ensues, and just as a truck and SUV pass by, a gunshot goes off.

The videographer, whom San Clemente Times has not yet identified, audibly states, “Oh, my God!” Another gunshot goes off while the videographer positions himself behind a vehicle. The video ends with deputies appearing to attempt to perform life-saving measures on Reinhold.

OCSD said they have access to this video and additional video.

Based on surveillance footage from a nearby business, authorities on Wednesday said they believe Reinhold was attempting to reach for a deputy’s firearm during the struggle, which led to the shooting.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:12 p.m., when the two deputies initiated contact with Reinhold, according to OCSD.

Sgt. Dennis Breckner told news outlets on Wednesday that authorities didn’t know the details of what had occurred immediately before the altercation.

While it remains unclear whether Reinhold was being stopped for jaywalking, as indicated in the video, a press release from OCSD on Monday, Sept. 21, explained that deputies were scheduled to conduct bike and pedestrian safety enforcement operations in San Clemente on Wednesday.

“Deputies will be looking for violations made by bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians that put roadway users at risk,” the release stated, adding: “Deputies will also look for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way.”

Braun stated that the deputies in this incident were homeless liason officers, and it was unclear if they were participating in this specialty enforcement or conducting their regular duties as homeless liason officers.

“Typically, our specialty units are not involved (in) additional enforcement activities like that,” Braun said.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office is conducting an investigation into the matter, and OCSD has said it will also be conducting an internal investigation.

Zach Cavanagh contributed to this story.

