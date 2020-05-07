Ford Fund to Match Donation for Boys & Girls Club’s Food Program

Staff

The Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area has been selected by the Ford Motor Company Fund to receive a matching donation of $15,000, which will help to support ongoing efforts to provide emergency food services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 Ford Fund Donation Match program is a combined effort between Ford Fund and Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman Bill Ford. The program will match $500,000 in donations to designated community organizations in the fight against COVID-19.

In San Clemente, funds are being raised to support the Boys & Girls Club’s emergency food program and other resources for families in need.

According to the Club, the Ford Fund is also launching a new “Read and Record” virtual volunteering project to create an online library of Ford employees reading children’s books for the 1.3 billion children and youth affected by school closings around the world.

“Even now, while many are sheltering in place at home, our employees are looking for ways to help,” Mary Culler, president of the Ford Motor Company Fund, said in a Club press release. “These two new programs offer meaningful ways for employees to give back and join in the fight against COVID-19.”