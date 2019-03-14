Four-Story Senior Living Complex Approved by Planning Commission

San Clemente Times

Greystar GP II, LLC, was approved by the San Clemente Planning Commission on March 6 to begin the demolition of the Shorecliffs Golf Club clubhouse, which will take out the driving range and construct a 150-unit senior apartment complex.

The company will also construct a new 5,794-square-foot clubhouse, with a cart storage area, to serve the golf course.

The project will now be subject to a review by the California Coastal Commission at a date to be determined. More information will be provided on this project in future coverage.