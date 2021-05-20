Friends Foundation to Host 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

After a year away due to the pandemic, the Friends of San Clemente Foundation is set to host its 10th annual charity golf tournament on June 25 at the San Clemente Municipal Golf Course.

The tournament is a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. with a best-ball scramble format throughout. The entry fees are $500 per foursome or $125 per person. There is room for about 10 more foursomes, so those interested should jump on it at friendsofsanclemente.org.

The Friends of San Clemente Foundation is a nonprofit organization that has given back to San Clemente for more than 21 years. Net proceeds from the tournament go back into the community by funding several community parks programs. Some of the programs funded include the Fun on the Run mobile recreation programs, scholarships for swimming lessons, movies and concerts in the park, beach concerts, a snow hill during the winter holiday season, the Springtacular Egg Hunt and many more.

In addition to helping fund these community programs, attendees will get plenty of bang for their buck with fun on the course and throughout the full event day. On the course, there are seven different prize holes, with the big highlight coming in two “hole-in-one” holes sponsored by Rod’s Tree Service. Golfers will shoot for a hole-in-one on hole No. 9 and hole No. 15, with No. 15 giving golfers the chance at a $10,000 prize.

There also are two “closest to pin” prize holes on No. 2 and No. 13, and a closest second shot prize hole on No. 18. Golfers can compete in a longest drive competition on hole No. 5 and can attempt to “beat the pro” on hole No. 9.

Attendees will also have more chances at the awards and an opportunity drawing after the tournament at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the tournament, signing up or sponsorship opportunities, call 949.276.8866 or email sccybercafe@outlook.com. All information can also be found online at friendsofsanclemente.org.

