Friends of San Clemente Foundation Offers Discounted Ticket Books to Carnival Colossal

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff

The Friends of San Clemente Foundation, in conjunction with the San Clemente Beaches, Parks and Recreation Department, will once again sponsor the Carnival Colossal at the Vista Hermosa Sports Park next month.

This year’s carnival, which is free and runs from Oct. 14-17, will feature exciting rides and games for all ages, gourmet food trucks, as well as host a live stage with talented local musical entertainment.

The Highland Strongman Competition with top international athletes displaying feats of skill and strength will return to perform during the carnival’s Saturday and Sunday dates.

On the first day of the festivities, between 2 and 6 p.m., the carnival will host “slow and low” rides with lower sound and speed for families with special-needs children and for young preschool-aged children. The carnival will open with full access to the public that evening at 6 p.m.

The Friends is offering a super-discounted book of eight tickets for $10 that will save from 66% to 75% per ticket compared to those sold at the carnival. The discounted ticket books are on sale at the San Clemente Aquatic Center at Vista Hermosa Sports Park, the Boys and Girls Club, the Parks Department at the Community Center, and the Ole Hansen Beach Club.

Because these discounted ticket books sell out every year, the Friends advises patrons not to delay.

Related