Friends of San Clemente Foundation to Offer Discounted Ticket Books for Carnival Colossal

By Keaton Larson

The Friends of San Clemente Foundation, in conjunction with the San Clemente Beaches, Parks and Recreation Department, will once again sponsor the Carnival Colossal at Vista Hermosa Sports Park this October.

This year’s carnival, which runs from Oct. 13-16, will feature exciting rides and games for all ages, gourmet food trucks, and host a live stage with talented local musical entertainment.

The Highland Strongman Competition with top international athletes displaying feats of skill and strength will also return to the annual carnival to perform on Oct. 15-16.

On the first day of the festivities, between 2 and 6 p.m., the carnival will offer a quiet experience for youngsters and children on the spectrum and with special needs who wish to avoid loud noises and flashing lights. The Carnival will open with full access to the public that evening at 6 p.m.

The foundation will also sell a super-discounted book of eight tickets for $10 that will save from 66% to more than 75% per ride compared to those sold at the Carnival, according to the local nonprofit organization.

The discounted ticket books go on sale starting on Friday, Sept. 2, at the San Clemente Aquatic Center at Vista Hermosa Sports Park. The booklets can also be found at the Parks Department at the San Clemente Community Center and the Ole Hansen Beach Club.

Because these discounted ticket books sell out every year, the foundation advises patrons not to delay.

