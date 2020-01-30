Fundraiser for the Australian Wildlife Fund

Staff

A group of third-grade girls from Truman Benedict Elementary School in San Clemente raised more than a $1,000 earlier this month to aid in the efforts of saving the wildlife from the massive wildfires that have ravaged Australia in recent weeks.

Camryn Mills and a number of fellow third-grade classmates sold lemonade and cookies near the San Clemente Pier on Friday, Jan. 17, helping them raise $1,040 for Aussie Ark, an organization dedicated to protecting Australia’s threatened wildlife.

“(Camryn) heard through the news about the tragedy in Australia and asked how to help,” said Shannon Mills, Camryn’s mother.

The group of about eight girls, Shannon Mills said, joined together about two years ago and have been organizing events meant to better the community, such as hosting beach cleanups and assisting the elderly.

“Just things that need extra love,” Mills said.

To learn more about Aussie Ark, go to aussieark.org.au.