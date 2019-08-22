Elephants: Elephant Cooperation, a San Clemente-based nonprofit organization, will host a Casino Night on Wednesday, Aug. 28, to raise money in an effort to save and protect the endangered African elephant. Photo: Courtesy of elephantcooperation.com
Fundraiser to Save Elephants

San Clemente-based nonprofit organization Elephant Cooperation is hosting a Casino Night on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 6 to 11 p.m. The fundraiser will support the organization’s partners in Africa in an effort to save and protect the endangered African elephant.

According to the press release, “Money raised will be awarded as grants to partners across all initiatives,” said Dziem Hoang, spokesperson for Elephant Cooperation.

Guests and attendees will be able to participate in a myriad of casino games, including a poker tournament, craps and roulette. There will also be a card magician and a cigar lounge for guests to enjoy. The Killer Dueling Pianos will be featured as the Casino Night’s main entertainment for the evening. Food and drinks will be available.

JJ Jones, one of the Elephant Cooperation’s lead ambassadors will be hosting the fundraiser, which will take place at The Historic Casino of San Clemente at 140 West Avenida Pico.

Guests must purchase tickets through Elephant Cooperation’s website. General admission is $300 each;  a table sponsor including nine admissions is $5,000. Only guests of 21 years and older are allowed.

For more information on Elephant Cooperation and its Casino Night, visit elephantcooperation.com/.

