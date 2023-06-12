Even the overcast sky above Avenida Del Mar on Saturday morning, June 10, couldn’t stop swarms of people from showing up to Downtown San Clemente for the 27th Annual Car Show.

More than 250 cars, including timeless classics, tricked-out contemporary cars, and military and fire department vehicles were featured throughout the event, attracting automobile enthusiasts and other spectators to San Clemente.

Host San Clemente Downtown Business Association brought in The Chancers, a local Irish rock band, as the main musical attraction, as well as booths featuring numerous vendors and local organizations.

Visitors wanting a break from the other fare on Del Mar were treated to local food truck Dogzilla, which puts a unique spin on the classic hot dog.

Check out the photos that encapsulated Saturday’s Car Show in the gallery below.