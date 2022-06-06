GALLERY: Class of 2022 Celebrates Commencement

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Photos and Text by C. Jayden Smith

A packed Thalassa Stadium watched a sea of students donning black, red and white caps and gowns walk across the stage and celebrate the end of their high school run during San Clemente High School’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 2.

Scholar of Scholars Evan Liposfsky, Zane Pert, president of the Associated Student Body, and Senior Class President Meelad Ahmadi were among those who spoke, welcoming their former classmates to the next stage of life.

C. Jayden Smith

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

