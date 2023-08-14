Thousands of people packed onto Avenida Del Mar on Sunday, Aug. 12, when the Chamber of Commerce hosted its 68th annual Fiesta Music Festival.

Festivalgoers enjoyed a day of live music, on three different stages, from a litany of local bands and performers.

Several San Clemente restaurants, businesses and nonprofits joined in for the fun by operating booths to sell food and merchandise, as well as conduct fun games for spectators to enjoy.







At the Top of Del Mar stage, the band Triple Threads gets the crowd grooving with their rock-reggae sounds.











Star Zero gets the crowd participating in their rock performance at the Main stage in Downtown San Clemente.











Getting festivalgoers dancing, No Pressure rocks the Bottom of Del Mar stage.





Friends dance to the rhythm of No Pressure’s rock-and-roll tunes.









The Provos show off their Irish ballads on the Main stage of Fiesta Music Festival.















The rock band NOT melts faces during their set on the Main stage.