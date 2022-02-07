GALLERY: Neighborhood Parade Celebrates Tony Cappa’s 100th Birthday

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Photos and Story by Breeana Greenberg

Tony Cappa, a Marine Corps veteran who served in World War II, celebrated his 100th birthday with family, friends and local dignitaries, who had gathered outside of his San Clemente home for a neighborhood parade on Monday, Feb. 7.

Dozens of motorists in classic cars, motorcycles and even a military Jeep paraded by Cappa’s home on Calle De Soto, while jubilant passengers held up signs to honor San Clemente’s newest centenarian.

Representatives from the San Clemente City Council, Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Orange County Fire Authority also celebrated with Cappa, as Mayor Gene James and a deputy sheriff separately gave the veteran who fought on the island of Iwo Jima with Challenge Coins.

While watching the parade, Cappa sat beside his 101-year-old sister Elise Cappa Parslow, who said her brother makes friends everywhere he goes. He’s a gentleman, a great father, and a hard worker, Parslow said.

