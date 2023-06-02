On Thursday afternoon, June 1, Thalassa Stadium saw 690 young adults dressed in gowns of red, black, white and yellow take to the stage to receive their diplomas and turn their tassels to the left, signifying their graduation from San Clemente High School.

As is routine, the ceremony, lasting just over an hour, featured excited high school seniors looking for familiar faces in the crowd and celebrating their accomplishment with fellow classmates alongside them. The stadium rang out with cheers from families and friends in the stands throughout the event.

Despite the commonplace nature of the high school’s annual graduation ceremony, those in and close to the Class of 2023 will look back on Thursday fondly, for years to come.

Principal Chris Carter quoted numerous graduates as he addressed the audience with a message of encouragement. He also pushed his now-former students to embrace challenges with perseverance and reminding them of what they’ve already achieved academically, in the arts, on athletic teams and in the community.

“On behalf of the dedicated faculty and staff, I want to express how immensely proud we are of each and every one of you for successfully navigating the requirements and challenges of high school,” said Carter.

“You are surrounded by a loving network of family and friends who are bursting with pride and joy at this significant milestone,” he continued. “Together, with the entire San Clemente community, in a heartfelt congratulations to the remarkable Class of 2023, thank you.”

Kate Loo, who achieved the distinctions of Scholar of Scholars and Triton of the Year nominee, gave the commencement speech.

Loo told her peers they are the “photographers of (their) lives,” who can use varying lenses to understand the world and how their life comes together. She also reminded them to seek out loved ones who will help them to see the bigger picture whenever they encounter a stumbling block.

“Each lens—the athletic, the creative, the academic—has enriched our high school experience,” said Loo. “Collectively, they provide us with a multidimensional perspective on life. So, may we use the lenses of our experiences to nurture our passions and craft the ideal picture of our future.”

Another Triton of the Year nominee, Trevor Novak, delivered the farewell speech, which conveyed that those in attendance shouldn’t let the prospect of failure discourage them from taking risks.

People have the choice to let failure ruin them or motivate them, Novak said, and as setbacks are certain to appear in life, everyone should know that those painful moments can provide an opportunity to grow.

“Remember that these setbacks are not a reflection of our worth as individuals,” said Novak. “They’re stepping stones on the path to success.”

“You have the power to shape the future and the ability to turn even the most daunting failures into the ultimate achievement,” Novak said.