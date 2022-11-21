GALLERY: Outlets Makes it Snow for Tree Lighting Celebration

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Story by Shawn Raymundo; Photos by Alan Gibby

Visitors packed the Outlets at San Clemente on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, to help the shopping center spread some cheer and kickoff the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting Celebration.

The Outlet’s special holiday-themed event included multiple festivities such as photo opportunities with Santa, a chance to feed live reindeer, live music, and of course, the lighting of the “Tallest Tree in the OC.”

American singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer, J Rand of American Idol fame emceed the evening, which also featured musical performances from Montage of the Orange County School of the Arts and Nickelodeon’s Good Newz Girls.

To cap off the evening, after the tree lighting ceremony, snow fell on those in attendance, giving the children and families a winter wonderland experience.

