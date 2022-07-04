GALLERY: Racers Dodge, Weave and Slide at Annual Office Chair Derby

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Photos and text by Shawn Raymundo

Dozens of individuals braved the downhill course while dodging an onslaught of water balloons from spectators during the Fourth of July Office Chair Races in San Clemente on Monday morning.

As is tradition, several hundred people lined the streets of Avenida Victoria and Avenida Rosa to watch as participants showed off their ingenuity by racing down the street in their custom boxcars and modified office chairs.

The local festivity, though not an official city-sanctioned event, is essentially an Independence Day block party with many homeowners and apartment tenants who reside along the street joining in on all the fun with patriotic decorations, barbecues and music.

