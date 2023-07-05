Though the day got off to a gloomy start, Fourth of July in San Clemente carried on in traditional fashion with beach hangouts, barbecues and water balloon fights, and ended with the city’s fireworks display illuminating the skies above the beach and pier on Tuesday.

Of course, Independence Day in San Clemente wouldn’t be the same without the yearly block party festivities of the Office Chair Races, just a few blocks south of the downtown corridor.

As is customary, individuals and groups of participants braved the downhill slope of Avenida Rosa and Avenida Victoria, rolling down the street in modified office chairs and lounge chairs, tricycles and skateboards, as well as the occasional couch on wheels.

And for the hordes of spectators on both sides of the street, the participants making their way to the finish line at South Calle Seville were the prime targets for the thousands of water balloons that get launched throughout the party.

To prevent the used balloons from ending up in the ocean, neighborhood residents and their close friends worked together to clean up the street and gutters after the event. Check sanclementetimes.com later this week for more details and photos of the cleanup efforts.

Amid all the fun and excitement of the races this year, there was at one individual was injured, requiring medical assistance from the Orange County Fire Authority.

According to OCFA, a woman sustained a head injury after colliding with a skateboarder during the races.

The woman was taken to a hospital for further treatment, fire Capt. Sean Doran, a spokesperson for OCFA, said.

And capping off the day, residents and visitors gathered along San Clemente’s coastline and blufftops, cozying up with blankets and towels, to marvel at the town’s annual fireworks show. From the beach, spectators were treated to glimpses of fireworks displays from neighboring Dana Point and Laguna Beach.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include information about a reported injury from OCFA.