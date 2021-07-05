GALLERY: San Clemente Celebrates Independence Day

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff

From the annual office chair races to the beaches and historic pier, San Clemente was buzzing with energy on Monday, July 4, as residents and visitors were eager to celebrate the town’s time-honored Independence Day traditions without any of the pandemic-related restrictions from the year before.

Hundreds had gathered along Avenida Rosa and Avenida Victoria to dodge water balloons and help get the day’s festivities going with the San Clemente Fourth of July Office Chair Downhill Derby—the unofficial neighborhood block party where bravery meets ingenuity.

And down at the beaches, San Clemente’s coastline was brimming with families and friends looking to enjoy surf, sand and waves. The day of celebration was capped off with the city’s traditional fireworks display, which returned to the San Clemente Pier where spectators could enjoy the show from the sand.

Photos: Gibby/Zone57





































































































