GALLERY: San Clemente High Drama Showcases ‘She Loves Me’

Photos by Alan Gibby

The San Clemente High School drama department this past weekend put on its latest show, She Loves Me, a musical comedy set in a 1930s European perfumery.

Written by the creators and composers of Fiddler on the Roof, the Tony Award-nominated-and-winning musical follows two salesclerks who are constantly at loggerheads, as they discover the identities of their anonymous pen pals.

The student performance at San Clemente High’s Triton Center features hit songs from the musical, including “Vanilla Ice Cream,” “A Trip to the Library” and the titular number “She Loves Me.”

SCHS Drama will continue the show this weekend, from Thursday, Dec. 15, through Saturday Dec. 17. Shows start at 7 p.m. An early 2 p.m. show will be held on Saturday afternoon.

Tickets for adults, which can be purchased at schsdrama.com, are $15; $18 for premium seating; and $12 for students, seniors and military.

