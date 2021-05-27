GALLERY: SC High Students Perform ‘Les Miserables’

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff

As part of a special concert-under-the-stars event, students with San Clemente High’s Drama program put on an outdoor performance of Les Miserables from the school’s Upper Campus on Avenida La Cuesta on Friday, May 21.

Program Director Kristi McCleary called the ability to perform the musical live for an audience “one huge miracle” considering the past year the Triton seniors and every graduating class have had to endure.

“Knowing how much a spring musical means to these students, I was bound and determined to make this show happen—especially for our 25 graduating SCHS Drama seniors who have lost out on so much over the course of the last year,” McCleary said in the playbill.

Photos: Gibby/Zone57















































