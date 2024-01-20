For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weeklySouth OC Sportsupdates straight to your inbox.
San Clemente boys basketball remained the only team unbeaten in South Coast League play after Friday, Jan. 19, as the Tritons beat Capistrano Valley at home, 46-38, and previous league co-leader Trabuco Hills lost at San Juan Hills.
The Tritons had two starring performances on Friday night with one on the scoreboard and another on the glass. Christian Fernandez scored a game-high 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting, and Chase Tolliver pulled down an astounding 22 rebounds, with 14 coming on the offensive end.
San Clemente (18-5, 3-0) hosts Trabuco Hills (17-6, 2-1) on Monday, Jan. 22, while San Juan Hills (14-8, 2-1) plays at last-place Tesoro (9-14, 0-3). Entering last week, San Clemente was ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 3A, and in Division 2AA, Trabuco Hills was ranked No. 5 with San Juan Hills at No. 15. Sea View League leader Dana Hills is No. 9 in Division 2AA.
Before Friday’s game, San Clemente honored longtime head coast Marc Popovich, who stepped down prior to last season. Popovich helmed the Tritons for 15 years as head coach with five league championships and a program-leading 229 wins.
