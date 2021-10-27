GALLERY: Tallest Tree in OC Arrives in San Clemente

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Text by Shawn Raymundo, Photos by Alan Gibby

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 26, “Santa Claus” snuck into town, delivering the tallest tree in Orange County to the Outlets at San Clemente.

Crews were on hand to help “Santa” hoist the 100-foot tree from the truck and place it at the Outlet’s Center Court for shoppers this 2021 holiday season to enjoy.

The tree, which journeyed more than 670 miles, traveling from Mt. Shasta, will soon be decorated with more than 18,000 multi-colored lights and 10,000 bows that crews will place by hand.

Those decorations are slated to light up the skyline on Nov. 20, when the Outlets will host its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Swipe through the gallery below to see photos of “Santa” arriving with the tree.

Related